Oscars Responds to Omission of Luke Perry In Memoriam

After a bout of criticism from social media, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, who are responsible for the Oscars ceremony, responded with their justification for leaving out stars like Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce. “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,” the statement reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

The annual segment included celebrities such as Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, and Doris Day, but many took to Twitter and Instagram in response to those left out—particularly Luke Perry, who had a role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which was nominated for ten Oscars.