Oscars To Go Host-less Again This Year

With a month to go before the awards show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced that the 2020 Oscars will be host-free again. ABC will broadcast.

Last year, Kevin Hart was set to host but pulled out after he was dragged for previous homophobic tweets. The show went on without a host, a first since 1989. Interestingly, ratings for that year actually bucked the downward trend for awards shows, and went up 13% in the eagerly sought-after 18-49 demo, and 12% in viewership overall.

“We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” Burke said.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9, on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

The nominees will be announced on Monday, January 13.