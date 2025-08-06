Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Biopic Still Moving Forward At Sony

Getty Images

Despite years of limited updates, a representative from Polygram Entertainment has confirmed that Sony’s biopic about the lives of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, is still in development. The studio is currently in negotiations with a potential director, which could be announced soon. In 2021, Sony announced plans to produce a film based on Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship, with the family involved in the project. Screenwriter Lee Hall, known for his work on the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman, was attached to write the screenplay and is still part of the original producing team. Ozzy passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. (Variety)