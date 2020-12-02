Home » Entertainment » Palace Insider Busted Stealing Private Photos

The Royal drama and intrigue behind the scenes is continuing apace. In the latest publicized snippet of gossip, a member of Buckingham Palace‘s catering staff, Adamo Canto, has been busted stealing items from the royal household and selling them on eBay.

Canto pleaded guilty to three counts of theft between November 11, 2019 and August 7, 2020. Canto had his own rooms at the Royal Mews in Buckingham, and when police raided it, they found a “significant quantity” of stolen items, worth from thousands to more than $100,000, including signed photos of Princes Harry and William, and Kate Middleton. He also stole several medals.

