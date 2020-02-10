Home » Entertainment » Pamela Anderson Blames Failed 12-Day Marriage on Openness

Pamela Anderson Blames Failed 12-Day Marriage on Openness

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Pamela Anderson has too much heart for her own good. The Baywatch alum turned activist married A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters because she had just returned from a month-long “spiritual cleanse” in India, and her “heart was open, but, in hindsight, too open,” sources tell Page Six.

The pair dated briefly 30 years ago, but the 52-year-old Anderson only spent three days with the 74-year-old Peters before they bit the bullet and married. Almost immediately, she regretted it, the insider blabs.

The gossip tells Page Six: “Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people. She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast and hard. She came back from her trip and Jon said to her, ‘I love you, let’s get married.’ So she said, ‘OK.'”

So what went wrong? She found Peters to be overbearing and obsessed with fame.

They spill: “Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence … He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.”

They did not finalize their paperwork, so they were able to just walk away. It would have been Anderson’s fifth marriage. Her most (in)famous and dramatic union was to rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two children.

Related Articles

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna On Instagram
Josh Brolin Jumps To Wife’s Defense on Social Media
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Details Golden Shower as Lawyer Goes on Attack
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On His Death
Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Pamela Anderson, Lyssa Chapman and More!
Woman Offended When Man Asked Her Out On A ‘Soda Date’