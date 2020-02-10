Pamela Anderson Blames Failed 12-Day Marriage on Openness

PRPhotos.com

Pamela Anderson has too much heart for her own good. The Baywatch alum turned activist married A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters because she had just returned from a month-long “spiritual cleanse” in India, and her “heart was open, but, in hindsight, too open,” sources tell Page Six.

The pair dated briefly 30 years ago, but the 52-year-old Anderson only spent three days with the 74-year-old Peters before they bit the bullet and married. Almost immediately, she regretted it, the insider blabs.

The gossip tells Page Six: “Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people. She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast and hard. She came back from her trip and Jon said to her, ‘I love you, let’s get married.’ So she said, ‘OK.'”

So what went wrong? She found Peters to be overbearing and obsessed with fame.

They spill: “Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence … He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.”

They did not finalize their paperwork, so they were able to just walk away. It would have been Anderson’s fifth marriage. Her most (in)famous and dramatic union was to rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two children.