Pamela Anderson Finds It ‘Fun And A Little Rebellious’ To Not Wear Makeup

Pamela Anderson is embracing the freedom that comes from not wearing makeup. The Baywatch star explained her decision to take a more natural route in an interview with Elle published Thursday (August 17th).

Speaking about her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, who died in 2019 due to breast cancer, Anderson said, “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.” She added that she finds it “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey,” the Barb Wire actress said.

