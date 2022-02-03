Home » Entertainment » Pamela Anderson Reportedly Traumatized By The Release Of ‘Pam & Tommy’

Pamela Anderson Reportedly Traumatized By The Release Of ‘Pam & Tommy’

Getty Images
Pamela Anderson is reportedly struggling with the release of Hulu’s new series, Pam & Tommy.

A source told People that there’s a sense that the series, which centers on the release of a stolen sex tape featuring Anderson and Tommy Lee, is “re-exploiting Pamela.”

The insider added, “After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound.”

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy were released on Hulu on Wednesday (Feb. 2nd).

Earlier this month, series star Lily James revealed in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter that she reached out to Anderson ahead of shooting the series in hopes of having her involved in the project. However, she didn't get a response.

