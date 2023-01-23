Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen ‘Flashed’ Her When She Was 23

On Sunday (January 22nd), Variety published an exclusive excerpt from Pamela Anderson’s forthcoming memoir titled Love, Pamela. In the book, the Baywatch actress writes that Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991, when she was 23 years old.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen denied the accusation in a statement. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said.