Pamela Anderson Tells ‘Pam & Tommy’ Creators They Owe Her ‘A Public Apology’

Pamela Anderson is making it very clear how she feels about the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. In a new cover story for Variety, she called the show’s creators “a—holes.”

“Salt on the wound. … You still owe me a public apology,” she added. The Baywatch actress said she hasn’t watched the show at all, but she commented that a billboard promoting it “looked like a Halloween costume.”

As for Lily James, the actress who played her in the hit series, Anderson isn’t holding a grudge. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Barb Wire actress commented on her allegations against Tim Allen. “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world,” she said.