Pamela Anderson Will Make Her First Appearance On Broadway In Chicago

This spring, Pamela Anderson will make her debut on the Great White Way. The Baywatch star will play the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Anderson said in a press release, "I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's & Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too … Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled."

Other big names who have played Roxie Hart over the years include Ashlee Simpson Ross, Michelle Williams, and Renee Zellweger.

Anderson continued in her press release, "There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work … Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

Chicago will run for eight weeks at the Ambassador Theater in New York City, from April 12th to June 5th.

