Paparazzi Report Intruder At Ben Affleck’s House

PRPhotos.com

Paparazzi stationed outside of Ben Affleck’s Los Angeles home spotted an intruder climbing the gate surrounding the actor’s property on Tuesday (May 12th).

The photographers contacted the police but, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect was gone by the time they arrived and no one was taken into custody

A spokesperson for the department said that the intruder was seen wearing a jacket that said “Security” in gold lettering. He was spotted leaving the LA mansion on a bicycle.