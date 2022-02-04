Home » Entertainment » Paparazzo Sues Anna Kendrick In Federal Court

Paparazzo Sues Anna Kendrick In Federal Court

Anna Kendrick is being sued in federal court by a photographer who claims she ripped off his work.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Ulices Ramales is suing the Pitch Perfect star for posting images he shot of her walking in New York City to her Instagram account without any credit or paying a licensing fee.

The suit is seeking at least $150k in damages plus an injunction prohibiting the actress from using any more of his photos. The outlet reports that the image at the center of the suit is still on Kendrick's Instagram page.

