Paramount’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Delayed Due To COVID Concerns

Tom Cruise is getting a double pushback on his upcoming blockbusters. Top Gun: Maverick, which was scheduled to be released in November of 2021, will now open on May 2022; while Mission: Impossible 7’s release date of May 2022 has been bumped to September 2022. These decisions were made due to concerns stemming from the delta variant of COVID-19, fearing the fast-spreading strain will affect moviegoer’s attendance and crate a risky cinema experience. Paramount consulted epidemiologists on these decisions, who are hopeful the box office will recover in 2022.

