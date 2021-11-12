Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married

PRPhotos.com

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum Thursday (Nov. 11th) in Los Angeles.

A source confirmed the news to E! News. The outlet reports that the heiress didn’t select her dress until the day before the big event.

TMZ spotted guests like Paula Abdul, Kyle Richards, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Evan Ross arriving at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air estate for the ceremony.

Thursday night’s event is only the first part of the reality star’s three-day wedding. The happy couple and their guests will celebrate at a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday (Nov. 12th) and will wrap up the festivities on Saturday (Nov. 13th) with a black-tie affair.

The couple, who first confirmed their relationship in April 2020, got engaged in February. The venture capitalist popped the question on a private island after dating Hilton for a year.

This is her first marriage but her fourth engagement. Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005, and actor Chris Zylka in 2018.