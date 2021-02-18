PRPhotos.com

Heiress, DJ and perfume entrepreneur Paris Hilton is engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum. Both are 40, and the announcement was timed to coincide with her birthday. He proposed on February 13th on a private island; they dated for a year.

He proposed with an emerald cut diamond designed by Jean Dousset. She told Vogue: “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

In photos from the proposal, Paris is wearing white Retrofete & Crown dress from Loschy Crowns, a tiara and rhinestone gloves. Her sister Nicky was there was as well, in a snakeskin dress.

Reum told Vogue that he was able to get to know the “real Paris” from their first date.

“As people who have seen her documentary and recent advocacy work know, Paris is kind, smart, driven, authentic, and an amazing women, and I can’t wait to have her as a partner in life,” he said.

Her documentary, This Is Paris, has been viewed 20 million times on YouTube. The film follows her experience suffering abuse as a teen. She is set to launch a This Is Paris podcast February 22nd.

Paris has been going through IVF treatments in a bid to get pregnant. This will be her first marriage. Paris was previously engaged to Chris Zylka, but called off their engagement in November of 2018.