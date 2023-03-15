Paris Hilton Reveals That An Eighth-Grade Teacher Groomed Her

PRPhotos.com

In Paris Hilton‘s highly anticipated book Paris: The Memoir, published on Tuesday (March 14th), the Simple Life star reveals that she was groomed by an eighth-grade teacher.

Hilton said the “handsome young” teacher was nicknamed “Mr. Abercrombie,” and that he told her he had a “crush” on her when she was in her early teens. She writes that he gave her his number and told her to keep their relationship a secret.

“Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood and special,” she writes.

The House of Wax actress says that he “reminded” her of the 13-year age gap between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and that Elvis Presley “fell in love” with Priscilla Presley when she was 14 years old.

Then the teacher allegedly came over to her house one day while her parents were away. “Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me,” she writes, adding that her parents later caught them together in his car.

“It took decades for me to actually speak the word pedophile,” she writes. “Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn’t go there.”