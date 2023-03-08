Paris Hilton Says She Was Pressured To Make 2003 Sex Tape

PRPhotos.com

Paris Hilton opened up about her 2003 sex tape in an excerpt from her new book titled Paris: The Memoir, published by The Times of London. The Simple Life star claims her ex, Rick Salomon, told her if she didn’t do the sex tape, “he could easily find someone who would.”

“I don't remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love,” Hilton wrote. “He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, 'I can't. It's too embarrassing.'”

Despite declining, she said Salomon continued to pressure her. “He kept pushing. I kept making excuses,” she wrote. “He told me if I wouldn't do it, he could easily find someone who would.”

The House of Wax actress added that she eventually caved, leaning on substances to get through it. “I had to drink myself silly,” she wrote. “Quaaludes helped. But I did it. I have to own that. I knew what he wanted, and I went with it.”