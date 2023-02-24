Home » Entertainment » Paris Hilton Shares That She Was Drugged And Raped When She Was 15

Paris Hilton Shares That She Was Drugged And Raped When She Was 15

Paris Hilton opened up about a traumatic experience she had when she was a teenager in a new interview with Glamour. The Simple Life star told the outlet that she was drugged and raped by an older man when she was just 15 years old.

Hilton said she met the unidentified man at the Westfield Century City shopping center, where she hung out with her friends “almost every weekend.” The House of Wax star said “older guys would always just be hanging around the stores,” and that they would “talk to them” and “give them their beeper pager numbers.”

One day, Hilton and her friends were “invited” by a group of men over “to their house,” where they were given “berry wine coolers.” Hilton said she “didn’t drink or do anything back then,” but one of the guys insisted that she drink one of the wine coolers.

“When I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy,” she said. “I don’t know what he put in there; I’m assuming it was a roofie Rohypnol.” Later, she recalled having “visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear.”

