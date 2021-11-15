Paris Hilton’s Epic Wedding Spills Into the Weekend

PRPhotos.com

Let the celebration continue! Paris Hilton and Carter Reum continued their epic wedding celebration this weekend with a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier. The 40-year-old wore a Barbie-inspired wedding outfit Friday night: a full-length, asymmetrical hot pink gown with tulle and mesh overlay embellished with bling. She also wore pink, heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink wedding veil.

She shared images of herself with Reum, sister Nicky Hilton, brother Barron Hilton II, mom Kathy Hilton, aunt Kyle Richards a host of social media influencers and DJ, Diplo, who kept the party going. Hilton’s wedding singer, Demi Lovato and Billy Idol, plus Lele Pons and Lance Bass also showed up to party.

At the Pier, they danced, hung out and Wack-o-mole, balloon popping, a mini basketball game, ring tosses, and on and on. There were street performers on stilts, and Paris gave out boxes of her perfume.

Plastered above the sink: "#Forever Hilton Reum, That's Hot, Sliving."

Several celebs showed up for the enormous wedding on Thursday at her grandfather’s former estate, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Evan Ross.