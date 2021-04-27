Home » Entertainment » Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Spark Romance Rumors (Again)

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Spark Romance Rumors (Again)

Three years after sparking romance rumors for the first time, Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne were photographed looking cozy once again.

The pair attended a private Oscars party together Sunday, wearing coordinated looks, with Delevingne in a Ronald van der Kemp tux top and pants and Jackson in a Monique Lhuillier dress. The pair posed arm in arm and shared the photo on social media.

Jackson also shared a shot of what appeared to be their arms bearing matching rose tattoos. Between their rumored romances, Delevingne dated Ashley Benson for a few years, and Jackson dated Gabriel Glenn.

