Paris Jackson Claps Back at Relationship Rumors

Nope! Paris Jackson quickly shut down speculation that is dating actor Emile Hirsch. The rumor-mill start churning when the 35-year-old actor shared a pic of them and wrote: “Hiding out with you.”

When commenters opined about their 13-year age gap, she weighed in. The comment reads, “Yeah me too, she's only 22 and he's 35….” to which Jackson replied, via E! News, “He's actually one of the youngest homies of mine. One of my best friends is in their 50s. You probably don't have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol.”

“Not to mention another close friend of mine is 76,” she continued. “Age is a number, I enjoy the company of people all ages. I am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. Nothing wrong with that.”

She later posted a meme on her Instagram Story of a man in a mask chasing a person, reading, “Is that your new bf? P just taking a pic with guy.”

“lmao,” she wrote.