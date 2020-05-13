Home » Entertainment » Paris Jackson Gives Herself a Tattoo During Shutdown

Paris Jackson Gives Herself a Tattoo During Shutdown

Noted ink enthusiast Paris Jackson has taken to tattooing herself during the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the model shared a shot of herself on Instagram doing the deed. 

She shared more footage on Instagram Stories. Set to the song “Yellow Bike” by Pedro the Lion, she shared clips of her tweaking her swirling mehndi design with her 3.5 million followers. The new tattoo is on the outer right side of her foot, joining more than a dozen others. Jackson also tattooed a friend with a bird on his arm, she revealed. 

