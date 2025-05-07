‘Parks & Recreation’ Alums Amy Poehler, Mike Schur Reunite For Peacock Comedy Series ‘Dig’

Amy Poehler and Mike Schur are collaborating on a new comedy series for Peacock titled Dig. Based on the novel Excavations by Kate Myers, the show follows four women working at an archeological dig in Greece, each facing their own life challenges. As they unearth a historic secret, they become entangled in an international conspiracy. Poehler will star and co-write at least the first episode. This marks the duo’s reunion after their successful work on Parks and Recreation. Schur co-created the series, and Poehler starred as Leslie Knope. Their previous collaboration also includes Saturday Night Live, where Poehler was a cast member and Schur was a writer. (Variety)