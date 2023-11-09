Patrick Dempsey Is Named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ In 2023

Patrick Dempsey has been chosen as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2023. Jimmy Kimmel revealed the news on Tuesday’s (November 7th) episode of his show. The Grey’s Anatomy star, known to many as McDreamy, said he was “completely shocked” upon hearing the news.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right?” Dempsey told People in an interview published Wednesday (November 8th). “I peaked many years ago.”

The Sweet Home Alabama actor added that he’s “been the bridesmaid for People's Sexiest Man Alive 10 times,” but now he gets “the big picture, not the little picture that's on the side.”

“What took them so long?” Kimmel asked Dempsey on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I don’t know; I’m just happy they made a decision and it’s me this year. I'm very grateful,” the Can’t Buy Me Love actor responded.