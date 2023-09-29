Patrick J. Adams, Tom Brady, Kris Jenner + More!

PATRICK J. ADAMS APOLOGIZES FOR POSTING ‘SUITS’ PHOTOS DURING SAG-AFTRA STRIKE: Patrick J. Adams took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (September 27th) to apologize to his fellow actors for the “embarrassing oversight” of sharing behind-the-scenes photos from Suits to his Instagram page earlier this week. “The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagafstra continues to wage in its effort to win out membership realistic 21st Century compensation and protections,” he wrote. “So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

A LIMITED SERIES ABOUT TOM BRADY IS IN THE WORKS: Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are working on a limited series about retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The pair are basing their script on Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge‘s 2018 book titled 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption. The show will be called The Patriot Way.

KRIS JENNER MADE COREY GAMBLE TURN DOWN ROLE IN ‘YELLOWSTONE:’ On Thursday’s (September 28th) episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed to Kim and Khloe Kardashian that her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was offered a role on the hit show Yellowstone. “So they asked Corey to be on Yellowstone. And he said no. I told him to say no. I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship,” she said. Gamble chimed in to say, “If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.” To Jenner, Khloe quipped, “But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it.” The momager replied, “Oh, that's a hard yes!”

GHETTO FILM SCHOOL TO HONOR DANIELLE BROOKS, QUINTA BRUNSON, AND SANDRA OH AT FALL GALA: Deadline reports that Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh will be honored at Ghetto Film School’s 2023 fall gala. The event is set for October 12th at Brian Grazer’s home in Los Angeles. This year’s benefit committee includes Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath, Lee Sung Jin, and more. “The benefit is our annual opportunity to celebrate the school’s achievements, and those of our students and alumni. Their support, vision and talent has enabled GFS to reach new heights this year,” the school’s CEO, Montea Robinson, told the outlet in a statement.