Paul Haggis, Netflix, Chris Evans + More!

PAUL HAGGIS IS ARRESTED IN ITALY FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT: Variety reports that Crash director Paul Haggis was arrested in Italy for sexual assault and aggravated personal injury charges against an unidentified woman. The incident took place in Ostuni, where Haggis was scheduled to teach master classes at Allora Fest from June 21st to 26th. According to a statement, the festival directors “immediately proceeded to remove any participation of the director from the event” and “at the same time, they express full solidarity with the woman involved.”

NETFLIX BRACES FOR MORE LAYOFFS THIS WEEK: Variety reports that another round of layoffs is expected at Netflix, due to the streaming service’s stock prices. The streaming platform already let go of 150 employees in May.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ PREQUEL IS RENAMED ‘1923:’ According to IndieWire, the Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford has been renamed to 1923, instead of 1932. The series will go even further back in time as it “explores droughts, famine, cattle theft … the end of Prohibition in Montana,” and the end of World War I as well.

CHRIS EVANS SAYS HE’D CHOOSE ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ OVER ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA’ IN MCU RETURN: Chris Evans told MTV News recently that if he were to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’d prefer to revive his role as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four. “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character,” he said.