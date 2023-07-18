Paul Rudd Appears In Music Video For Fan He Met At Taylor Swift Concert

Paul Rudd made a fan’s dreams come true by agreeing to appear in one of their music videos after meeting them at a Taylor Swift concert. The Wet Hot American Summer actor plays a mailman in singer-songwriter Claud Mintz‘s music video for a song called “A Good Thing,” which was released on Friday (July 14th).

Mintz took to TikTok over the weekend to share the story behind how the music video came to be. “I like randomly met him in passing at the Taylor Swift concert,” they said in the video. Mintz then told Rudd that they had a song titled “Paul Rudd” on their new album.

“He was so nice about it…and he was like, ‘Send it to me! I’d love to hear your album,’ ” they added. After Rudd shared that he “loved the album,” Mintz asked him if he would be willing to shoot the music video.

“He came for the whole entire day. He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside,” Mintz said. “It was the best day of my life.”