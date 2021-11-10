Paul Rudd Is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Getty Images

People has named one of Marvel's superheroes as their "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2021, but it isn't the one everyone expected.

Despite rumors that Chris Evans would be the cover star for the annual "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, Paul Rudd has taken the title this year.

The 52-year-old Ant Man star told the magazine, “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What? This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

He says that his wife of 18 years, Julie, is even more surprised than he is, explaining, “She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Although he expects his closest friends will give him "so much grief," he's planning on expanding his circle now.

Rudd joked, "I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B Jordan. And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”