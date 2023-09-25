Pauly Shore, Richard Simmons, Neil deGrasse Tyson + More!

PRPhotos.com

PAULY SHORE SAYS HE’S ‘REACHED OUT’ TO RICHARD SIMMONS ABOUT PLAYING HIM IN A BIOPIC: Pauly Shore told fans via Facebook recently that he’s reached out to Richard Simmons about playing the iconic fitness instructor in a biopic. “I've noticed all the reactions to me playing Richard Simmons in a new biopic,” the Encino Man actor wrote. “So I reached out to him. I heard he's living deep in Big Bear. We've been playing phone tag (yes, he still has a phone). I'm trying to make it happen for you guys. Be optimistic.” He added, “Hit up Hulu, Amazon, Disney, HBO, and all the big producers. I definitely can morph into this guy. I'll see you at the Academy Awards 2025.”

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON REVEALS WHAT MOVIE DEFIES THE LAWS OF PHYSICS MORE THAN ‘ARMAGEDDON:’ On a recent episode of The Jess Cagle Show, Neil deGrasse Tyson said Armageddon no longer holds the title as the film that “violates more laws of physics per minute than any other film ever made.” The astrophysicist told Cagle that Moonfall takes the cake instead. “It was a pandemic film that came out, you know, Halle Berry, and the moon is approaching Earth,” deGrasse Tyson said. “And they learned that it’s hollow and there’s a moon being made out of rocks living inside of it and the Apollo missions were really to visit, to feed the moon being, and I just couldn’t, so I said, ‘Alright, I thought Armageddon had a secure hold on this crown, but apparently not.”

CHECK OUT THE TEASER FOR ‘SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE:’ Variety reports that Netflix has released the official teaser for Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality show based on the Squid Game series. Watch as 456 contestants from all over the world compete in Squid Game-style challenges for the $4.56 million cash prize. The show will be available on the streaming platform on November 22nd.

RYAN SEACREST SHARES HIS PLAN FOR HOSTING ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE:’ Ryan Seacrest spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday (September 24th) about what he envisions for Wheel of Fortune when he takes over for longtime host Pat Sajak in the fall of 2024. “My version will be the version that is,” the American Idol host said with a laugh. “The game works. All you want to do is walk in and say, 'Good evening,' grab your devices and 'Here’s the first puzzle.'” He added, “Pat Sajak is an icon in this business, and he’s made (Wheel of Fortune) so comfortable for everybody to watch. I’m like a kid so excited about just seeing the set, you know, to walk out on that set.”