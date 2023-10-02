Home » Entertainment » ‘Paw Patrol 2’ Beats Out ‘Saw X’ At The Domestic Box Office

'Paw Patrol 2' Beats Out 'Saw X' At The Domestic Box Office

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie took a bite out of the competition at the domestic box office over the weekend, landing in the top spot with in $23 million. In second place was Saw X with $18 million—just under what the original film pulled in. Deadline reports that the franchise’s best opening was 2006’s Saw III at $33.6 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 29th) through Sunday (October 1st):

1. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, $23 million
2. Saw X, $18 million
3. The Creator, $14 million
4. The Nun II, $4.67 million
5. The Blind, $4.1 million
6. A Haunting in Venice, $3.8 million
7. Dumb Money, $3.5 million
8. Equalizer 3, $2.7 million
9. Expendables 4, $2.495 million
10. Barbie, $1.43 million

