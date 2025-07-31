Peacock Lands ‘Hostel’ TV Series From Eli Roth, Starring Paul Giamatti

Getty Images

The horror film franchise Hostel is making the leap to television, with a new series adaptation currently in development at Peacock. As previously reported, the TV project will feature acclaimed actor Paul Giamatti in the lead role. Eli Roth, the original creator of the Hostel films, is set to write, direct, and executive produce the series. The franchise centers on a sinister organization known as the Elite Hunting Club, which kidnaps and tortures innocent tourists visiting Eastern Europe for the sadistic pleasure of its wealthy clientele. The first two films, released in 2006 and 2007, were commercially successful despite their relatively low budgets, grossing nearly $120 million globally. Giamatti, a two-time Oscar nominee, has previously expressed interest in tackling more horror roles, citing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as a favorite in the genre. (Variety)