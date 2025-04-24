Home » Entertainment » Pedro Pascal Calls J.K. Rowling A “Heinous Loser” For Latest Trans Comments

Pedro Pascal continued to show his support for the transgender community by publicly denouncing J.K. Rowling for celebrating a U.K. Supreme Court ruling defining women in a way that excludes transgender women. Pascal commented, “Awful disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior” and liked a story suggesting a boycott of the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO as a response. He has been vocal about supporting his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as a trans woman in 2021. Other celebrities, such as Nicola Coughlan and Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, have also denounced Rowling’s views. (THR)

