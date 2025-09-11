Pedro Pascal Sues Chilean Pisco Brand Over Name Similarity

Getty Images

Pedro Pascal has sued Chilean entrepreneur David Herrera over his pisco brandy “Pedro Piscal,” claiming intellectual property violations. Herrera registered the trademark in 2023 and began selling the 40-proof premium pisco in 2024 for just over $13 per bottle in Chile’s Elqui Valley. Pascal’s attorneys argue the name could mislead consumers into thinking the Last Of Us and Mandalorian star endorsed the product. Herrera defends his choice, stating “Pedro comes from Pedro Jiménez, the white grape variety used to make the pisco, and Piscal is directly related to pisco. It’s a play on words but in no way a reference to the actor.” The case remains in the evidence stage. (Story URL)