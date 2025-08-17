PETA Urges Nintendo To Remove ‘Mario Kart World’ Cow’s Nose Ring

Getty Images

Animal rights group PETA is urging Nintendo to redesign the Cow character in Mario Kart World without a brass nose ring, which they claim “glosses over real-world violence and cruelty to animals.” PETA argues the ring is a “painful reminder” of how the meat and dairy industries treat cows. However, some online commenters have suggested the Cow character may have chosen the nose ring herself in the context of the game’s fantastical universe. Nintendo has not yet responded to PETA’s request. Mario Kart World was released in 2025 as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 and has become the best-selling game for the new console, with over 5.6 million copies sold. PETA has previously criticized Nintendo for perceived animal abuse in other games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. (Variety)