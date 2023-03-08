Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Leave Teenager ‘A Bit’ Traumatized By Crash

When Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders crashed a Mercedes-Benz into the side of a Beverly Hills home over the weekend, they startled a 16-year-old girl who was at home alone. The girl’s father told TMZ she was reading a book when the accident happened.

Thankfully, the teenager was not injured, but her father says she is “a bit” traumatized. The sound was so loud that she thought there was an earthquake.

The homeowner told the outlet that the car hit the house just outside of the living room, and that a window came out of its frame. He also told TMZ he is not planning to sue Davidson.