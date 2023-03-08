Home » Entertainment » Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Leave Teenager ‘A Bit’ Traumatized By Crash

Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Leave Teenager ‘A Bit’ Traumatized By Crash

Posted on

When Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders crashed a Mercedes-Benz into the side of a Beverly Hills home over the weekend, they startled a 16-year-old girl who was at home alone. The girl’s father told TMZ she was reading a book when the accident happened.

Thankfully, the teenager was not injured, but her father says she is “a bit” traumatized. The sound was so loud that she thought there was an earthquake.

The homeowner told the outlet that the car hit the house just outside of the living room, and that a window came out of its frame. He also told TMZ he is not planning to sue Davidson.

Related Articles

Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Crash Car Into Beverly Hills Home
Donald Glover Jokes About Chevy Chase Using The N-Word On The Set Of ‘Community’
‘Creed III’ Is A Knockout At The Domestic Box Office
RHOA Star Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman’s Split Being Filmed For Upcoming Season
‘RHOP’ Alum Michael Darby Is Suing Candiace Dillard For Claiming He Performed Oral Sex On A Man
Celebrity Gossip: Bruce Willis, Pete Davidson, Gwyneth Paltrow + More!