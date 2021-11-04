Home » Entertainment » Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Spotted On Two Dates In Two Days

Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Spotted On Two Dates In Two Days

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have gone on two dates in two days in New York. 

The duo met up for a rooftop dinner date in Staten Island Tuesday (Nov. 2nd) night.  Sources tell TMZ that the two entered one of Davidson’s favorite restaurants, Campania, through the back door. 

On Wednesday (Nov. 3rd), the two celebs dined at Zero Bond, Manhattan’s A-list private members’ club.  

Restaurant sources confirmed to Page Six that the pair had dinner together despite arriving separately.  Another insider told the outlet that the date appeared casual.

The rendezvous comes days after the two stars were seen holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm Friday (Oct. 29th). 

