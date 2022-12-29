Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Tristan Thompson + More!

PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ARE NO LONGER DATING: Despite all the buzz about Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski becoming an item, the pair didn’t last long. According to People, they have gone their separate ways after just two months of dating. A source told the outlet, "Em is single and totally happy. She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is." This comes after the Gone Girl actress was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer in New York City last week. Meanwhile, Davidson has been seen spending time with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

TRISTAN THOMPSON DANCES WITH DAUGHTER TRUE IN NEW VIDEO: Tristan Thompson shared a video to Instagram Wednesday (December 28th) showing him dancing in the kitchen with his four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian. "When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl,” he captioned the post.

MARK WAHLBERG SHARES THROWBACK PHOTO WITH LONG HAIR AND COMPARES IT TO HIS DAUGHTER NOW: On Monday (December 26th) Mark Wahlberg shared an old photo of himself from the days when he had long hair. Alongside this, he shared a recent photo of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace, smiling as she stands next to a horse. "They say we look alike?" he captioned the post.