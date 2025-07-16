Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Elsie Hewitt

Getty Images

Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, actress Elsie Hewitt, announced their pregnancy on Instagram. “Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” she wrote under a carousel of intimate photos, including a video from a doctor’s office ultrasound appointment. Hewitt, a London-born actress, model, and influencer, has over one million Instagram followers and an account dedicated to her culinary adventures. She has several upcoming projects, including a film with Al Pacino. Davidson, who rose to fame on SNL, has recently been best known for tabloid coverage for his personal life. The couple was first reported to be dating in March after being photographed together in Palm Beach. (THR)