Pete Davidson Goes Off On PETA In Leaked Voicemail

Pete Davidson told the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals to “suck my d—k” in a recent voicemail obtained by TMZ. This comes after the organization called Davidson out for buying his new dog, rather than choosing to adopt.

PETA’s Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch told the outlet, “It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

In the voicemail, Davidson told Nachminovitch, “My mom’s f – – king dog, who is 2 years old, died a week before, so we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog.” He explained that they needed to get a Cavapoo because he is “severely allergic” to dogs.

“So why don’t you do your research before you f – – king create news stories for people because you’re boring,” Davidson continued. “F – – k you and suck my d – – k.” PETA responded by telling the outlet that there is “no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog,” and that he could have adopted a Cavapoo.

Following the release of the voicemail, the Saturday Night Live alum told the outlet that he lashed out due to his grief over the family’s late dog, Henry. “I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family,” Davidson said in a statement.