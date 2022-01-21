Pete Davidson Is A ‘Diamond In The Trash’

PRPhotos.com

Pete Davidson referred to himself as “a diamond in the trash” during the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit on Jan. 18th.

The Saturday Night Live star who has dated Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Phoebe Dynevor, said in his act, “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.” According to the New York Post, the 28-year-old comedian continued, “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash. It’s a steal.”

Davidson and his SNL costar Colin Jost appear to be hoping that a defunct Staten Island Ferry they recently spent $280,000 will turn out to be a “diamond in the trash” as well.

Vulture revealed Thursday (Jan. 20th) that the two comics purchased the boat at an online auction with plans to turn it into a comedy club along with The Stand owner, Paul Italia. A rep for the trio told the outlet that the group plans to rehab the former 5,200-person capacity ferry into a live entertainment space and event venue with comedy, art, and food.