Pete Davidson is ready to have kids.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum opened up to Kevin Hart in Thursday’s (July 14th) episode of Hart To Hart, saying that he’s looking forward to starting a new “chapter” of his life.

The comedian said, “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have kids. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny.”

He continued, “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.'

Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian who already has four children with ex-husband, Kanye West.