Home » Entertainment » Pete Davidson Is Ready To Have Kids

Pete Davidson Is Ready To Have Kids

Posted on

Pete Davidson is ready to have kids.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum opened up to Kevin Hart in Thursday’s (July 14th) episode of Hart To Hart, saying that he’s looking forward to starting a new “chapter” of his life.

The comedian said, “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have kids. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny.”

He continued, “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.'

Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian who already has four children with ex-husband, Kanye West.

Related Articles

Lawsuit Claims ‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Mistreated Contestants
Lauren London Says Diddy er The Strength To Speak At Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral
Bradley Cooper, Samantha Ware, Pete Davidson + More!
Wendy Williams Says She Wasn’t Invited To Participate In The Finale Of Her Talk Show
Johnny Depp Responds To Amber Heard’s Request For A Mistrial
Florence Pugh Responds To Criticism About Her Sheer Valentino Dress