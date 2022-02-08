Pete Davidson Jokes That He Is ‘Very Hittable’ In New Super Bowl Ad

PRPhotos.com

Pete Davidson is making light of Kanye “Ye” West‘s desire to “beat” the comedian’s “ass.”

In a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann’s released on Monday (February 7th), Davidson jokes that he is “very hittable.”

The commercial shows former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo tackling people for wasting food when, as the commercial suggests, they could use Hellmann’s to turn it into something tasty.

When Mayo arrives at Davidson’s house, he finds Davidson with his real-life mom, Amy Davidson. After Davidson stops Mayo from taking out his mother, Mayo tackles him instead.

“Sorry man, had to,” he says.

Davidson replies, “I get it. I’m very hittable.”

While talking with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about the commercial, Davidson also publicly referred to Kim Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time.

“If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” the Saturday Night Live star said, referring to Kardashian.