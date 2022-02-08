Home » Entertainment » Pete Davidson Jokes That He Is ‘Very Hittable’ In New Super Bowl Ad

Pete Davidson Jokes That He Is ‘Very Hittable’ In New Super Bowl Ad

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Pete Davidson is making light of Kanye “Ye” West‘s desire to “beat” the comedian’s “ass.”

In a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann’s released on Monday (February 7th), Davidson jokes that he is “very hittable.”

The commercial shows former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo tackling people for wasting food when, as the commercial suggests, they could use Hellmann’s to turn it into something tasty.

When Mayo arrives at Davidson’s house, he finds Davidson with his real-life mom, Amy Davidson. After Davidson stops Mayo from taking out his mother, Mayo tackles him instead.

“Sorry man, had to,” he says.

Davidson replies, “I get it. I’m very hittable.”

While talking with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about the commercial, Davidson also publicly referred to Kim Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time.

“If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” the Saturday Night Live star said, referring to Kardashian.

Related Articles

Nick Cannon Is Given A Vending Machine Full Of Condoms
Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cut Out Top
Pete Davidson Is Booed At Syracuse Basketball Game
Jackass Forever Leaves Moonfall In The Dust At Weekend Box Office
Report: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Will Wed When Their Baby Is Born
Paparazzo Sues Anna Kendrick In Federal Court