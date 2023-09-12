Pete Davidson, Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet + More!

PETE DAVIDSON’S MOM SHARES THROWBACK PHOTOS IN 9/11 TRIBUTE TO HER LATE HUSBAND: Pete Davidson’s mother, Amy Davidson, took to Instagram on Monday (September 11th) to pay tribute to her late husband, Scott, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Amy shared a collection of throwback photos, including one photo of the Saturday Night Live alum smiling as he wore his father’s firefighter uniform. “Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it,” she wrote. “Never forget and always be grateful.”

KYLIE JENNER AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SHOW PDA AT THE U.S. OPEN: After taking their romance public at a recent Beyonce concert in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reports that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted together at the U.S. Open in New York City Sunday (September 10th). One photo shows the pair kissing with their arms around each other. Another photo shows the Kardashians star running her hands through the Don’t Look Up actor’s hair.

AMBER HEARD AND ELON MUSK COMMENT ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN NEW BOOK: People reports that Amber Heard and Elon Musk shared details about their relationship in a new biography about the Tesla founder, set to be released on Tuesday (September 12th). The pair went official in 2017 and later broke up in 2018. Recalling their relationship in Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, Musk said, "It was brutal." Heard shared that she still loves Musk “very much,” adding that he “loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."

JANA KRAMER DOESN’T WANT TOM SANDOVAL TO BE CANCELLED: Jana Kramer shared her two cents on Scandoval on Monday’s (September 11th) episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. “I don’t want everyone to be canceled,” the One Tree Hill actress said. “Just because you make mistakes doesn’t mean you should be canceled, just like my ex [Mike Caussin] shouldn’t be canceled, just like someone who says something wrong. You shouldn’t be canceled for something when we’re all human, we all make mistakes.” Tom Sandoval came under fire when it was revealed that he cheated on his girlfriend of almost 10 years, Ariana Madix, with their friend and Vanderpump Rules costar, Rachel Leviss.