Pete Davidson Says He Was ‘Embarrassed’ By Media Attention Over His ‘Big D-ck Energy’

Pete Davidson has reflected on the intense media attention surrounding his high-profile relationships during his early career on Saturday Night Live. In a recent interview, he discussed how the public’s fixation on his personal life and physical attributes has been “embarrassing” and distracting. When the host pointed out that Davidson “was banging a lot of hot chicks” and allegedly “had a 10-inch penis,” the comedian acknowledged, “You know, on paper, that sounds great. But it’s Hollywood. Everybody f—s everyone.” He questioned why the media was so focused on him, noting that he believes the viral attention was largely due to the fact that he’s “not Glen Powell handsome” and people were perplexed by his appeal. Davidson argued that the “sexualization” of him has been excessive, asserting that if a female celebrity faced similar scrutiny, “there would be a march for it.” (EW)