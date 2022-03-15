Pete Davidson Will Fly To Space On Blue Origin’s Fourth Human Flight

PRPhotos.com

Pete Davidson is leaving all the drama back on Earth. Next week, on Wednesday (March 23rd), the Saturday Night Live star will be on the next Blue Origin flight to space.

Davidson is the third celebrity to board a Blue Origin flight, as William Shatner and Michael Strahan both journeyed to outer space last year.

The March 23rd launch will mark Blue Origin’s fourth human flight. Today reports that, “Passengers on the flight experience about four minutes of weightlessness by traveling to the edge of space at an altitude of just more than 65 miles.”

“The King of Staten Island” will be joined by Party America CEO Marty Allen, real estate mogul Marc Hagle, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield, President of Commercial Space Technologies for NASA.