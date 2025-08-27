Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli To Perform Live Concert From Vatican City

Getty Images

Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli will collaborate on a special live concert event titled “Grace From The World” to be held in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The performance, scheduled for September 13th, will be broadcast globally on platforms including Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live. Bocelli described the event as an opportunity to “shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity.” Williams will lead the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, while Bocelli will also take the stage. Additional performers include Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, and Angelique Kidjo. The concert will feature a drone and light show inspired by the Sistine Chapel and commentary from world leaders, aiming to create “a moment of global unity” through music, reflection, and visual storytelling. (Story URL)