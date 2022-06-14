Philip Baker Hall, John Stamos, Bob Saget + More!

PHILIP BAKER HALL DIES AT 90: According to The New York Post, Boogie Nights actor Philip Baker Hall passed away on Sunday (June 12th) at the age of 90. His neighbor, Los Angeles Times journalist Sam Farmer, announced the news on Twitter Monday (June 13th). “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it,” he wrote. Hall appeared in a number of TV shows and movies, including Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, West Wing, Magnolia, Say Anything, and Rush Hour.

JOHN STAMOS CRITICIZES TONY AWARDS FOR NOT INCLUDING BOB SAGET IN THE ‘IN MEMORIAM’ SEGMENT: Full House actor John Stamos took to Twitter on Sunday (June 12th) to call out the 2022 Tony Awards for not including his longtime friend and costar Bob Saget in their “In Memoriam” segment. “Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards . Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” he wrote.

PIXAR’S ‘LIGHTYEAR’ BANNED IN SAUDI ARABIA DUE TO SAME-SEX KISS: Variety reports that Pixar’s Lightyear has been banned from several West Asian countries including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, and Kuwait. The film will not be shown because of a scene that involves the character Alisha, a new lesbian space ranger, greeting her partner with a kiss on the lips. The shot was originally cut by Disney, but it was later reinstated after Pixar animators criticized Disney in an open letter for asking them to cut “overtly gay affection.”

MICHELLE YEOH TO STAR IN ‘THE BROTHERS SUN:’ According to Deadline, Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Michelle Yeoh is set to star alongside Justin Chien in Netflix’s The Brothers Sun. The series comes from American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, and it follows the life of Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster.