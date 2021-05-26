Photos That Disprove Prince Harry’s Childhood Narrative Emerge

PRPhotos.com

After he told Oprah Winfrey that he “was never able” to ride a bike with his dad, Prince Charles, photos of Prince Harry doing just that are emerging.

As part of Harry’s explanation for resigning from senior royal duties, Harry said: “The highlight for me is sticking [my son, Archie] on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can seat him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, and he’s like, ‘Whoa.’”

Several photos have shown him biking with his dad, including one from 1990 in which he is seen in a seat attached to Charles’ bike; another from 1988 where he is being pulled in a wagon as Charles rides; another from 1989 with the entire fam, including his late mother Diana and his brother Prince William.