Pierce Brosnan Says He’d Play James Bond Again ‘In A Heartbeat’ For Denis Villeneuve

Getty Images

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is open to reprising the role for director Denis Villeneuve, even at age 72. In an interview, Brosnan, who portrayed 007 from 1995 to 2002, said he would consider returning as an “older Bond” if Villeneuve had an interesting idea “up his sleeve.” However, Brosnan joked he doesn’t think anyone wants to see a “craggy, 72-year-old Bond.” Brosnan’s comments come as the search continues for the next actor to take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig. Rumored contenders include James Norton, Damson Idris, and Regé-Jean Page. While the new Bond is expected to be a man, Brosnan’s co-star Dame Helen Mirren argued this week the character “has to be a guy” and can’t be played by a woman, as it would “become something else.” With director Villeneuve now onboard, the producers are now seeking a screenwriter to help shape the next chapter of the 007 franchise. (EW)