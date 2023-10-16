Piper Laurie, Fran Drescher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus + More!

PRPhotos.com

PIPER LAURIE DIES AT 91: The New York Times reports that Piper Laurie passed away on Saturday (October 14th) in Los Angeles at the age of 91. The late actress was best known for her roles in Carrie, Twin Peaks, and The Hustler. She was nominated for nine Emmy Awards and three Oscars, and won an Emmy in 1986 for her role in Promise. Laurie also appeared on television shows such as Frasier and The Days of Wine and Roses and in movies such as Children of a Lesser God and White Boy Rick.

FRAN DRESCHER EXPRESSES SHOCK AT STUDIOS WALKING AWAY FROM SAG-AFTRA NEGOTIATIONS: SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher appeared on the Today show Friday (October 13th) and addressed the AMPTP announcing last week that negotiations have been suspended. “It really came as a shock to me because what does that exactly mean and why would you walk away from the table? It’s not like we’re asking for anything that’s so outrageous,” the Nanny actress said. “It’s so wrong. And it’s so unfair that they walked out of the meeting, and so disrespectful … I mean, they talk at you. They really don’t want to hear what you have to say or why you’re saying it.”

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS COMMENTS ON JERRY SEINFELD TEASING A ‘SEINFELD’ REUNION: Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared what she knows about the possible Seinfeld reunion, after Jerry Seinfeld said during a stand-up show recently, “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet … Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.” Louis-Dreyfus told The Guardian, “Yeah, I just saw last night … And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

MICHELLE WILLIAMS TO VOICE BRITNEY SPEARS’ MEMOIR: People reports that The Fabelmans actress Michelle Williams is set to voice the audio version of Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir titled The Woman in Me. "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears told the outlet. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it." Williams added in a statement, “I stand with Britney.” This marks the Wendy and Lucy star’s first audio book.